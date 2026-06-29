Q3 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Raised by Zacks Research

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries' current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded ABM Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 590.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in ABM Industries by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 886 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in ABM Industries by 667.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 882 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 395,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,317,506.90. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ABM Industries's payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Key Headlines Impacting ABM Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting ABM Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.92 from $3.91, signaling slightly better expected profitability in the current fiscal year.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.92 from $3.91, signaling slightly better expected profitability in the current fiscal year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.97 from $0.96 and lifted Q4 2026 EPS to $1.22 from $1.20, which supports the view that ABM’s near-term earnings outlook is improving.

The firm also increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.97 from $0.96 and lifted Q4 2026 EPS to $1.22 from $1.20, which supports the view that ABM’s near-term earnings outlook is improving. Positive Sentiment: Longer-dated estimates were also nudged higher in places, including Q1 2028 EPS to $1.11 from $1.02 and Q3 2027 EPS to $1.22 from $1.08, reinforcing confidence in longer-term earnings growth.

Longer-dated estimates were also nudged higher in places, including Q1 2028 EPS to $1.11 from $1.02 and Q3 2027 EPS to $1.22 from $1.08, reinforcing confidence in longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: ABM still faces mixed analyst sentiment overall, as some forecasts were cut at the same time, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2028 EPS estimates, creating a balanced but not clearly negative picture.

ABM still faces mixed analyst sentiment overall, as some forecasts were cut at the same time, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2028 EPS estimates, creating a balanced but not clearly negative picture. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $4.30 from $4.37 and trimmed FY2028 EPS to $4.55 from $4.83, suggesting some caution about growth further out.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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