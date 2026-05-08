Q3 EPS Estimates for Asure Software Reduced by Analyst

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asure Software in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Asure Software's current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Asure Software's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Asure Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Asure Software from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

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Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.28 million, a PE ratio of -25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unified Investment Management grew its holdings in Asure Software by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 38,550 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,674 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,462 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Asure Software by 107.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company's stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc NASDAQ: ASUR is a Texas‐based technology company specializing in cloud‐based workforce and workspace management solutions. The company develops software that streamlines human capital management (HCM), payroll processing, time and attendance tracking, and workspace reservation for businesses seeking to optimize employee experience and operational efficiency.

The Asure platform includes modules for payroll administration, benefits enrollment, performance management, applicant tracking and onboarding, as well as mobile and web‐based timekeeping.

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