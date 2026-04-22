Q3 EPS Estimates for Babcock Raised by Northland Securities

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Babcock in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Babcock's current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Babcock's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BW. Wall Street Zen raised Babcock from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Babcock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Babcock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Babcock to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Babcock

Babcock Trading Down 3.0%

Babcock stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Babcock has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Babcock by 400,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Babcock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Babcock in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Babcock by 11,311.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Babcock

In other Babcock news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $105,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,656,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,079,591.68. This represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brc Group Holdings, Inc. sold 1,155,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $10,398,438.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Babcock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Babcock this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Babcock International (GB:BAB) reported continued share‑buyback activity; this is a separate U.K. company and not the U.S. NYSE:BW entity, but may cause market/name‑confusion. Article Title

Babcock International (GB:BAB) reported continued share‑buyback activity; this is a separate U.K. company and not the U.S. NYSE:BW entity, but may cause market/name‑confusion. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced a class action filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio (docket 26‑cv‑00886) against B&W and certain officers seeking damages under Sections 10(b)/20(a) and Rule 10b‑5 for the Nov. 5, 2025–Mar. 11, 2026 period. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP announced a class action filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio (docket 26‑cv‑00886) against B&W and certain officers seeking damages under Sections 10(b)/20(a) and Rule 10b‑5 for the Nov. 5, 2025–Mar. 11, 2026 period. Negative Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman issued an investor notice about a class action alleging investor harm for the same class period and inviting claimants to contact the firm. Article Title

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman issued an investor notice about a class action alleging investor harm for the same class period and inviting claimants to contact the firm. Negative Sentiment: The Schall Law Firm notified BW investors about the securities‑fraud suit and solicited investors interested in serving as lead plaintiff. Article Title

The Schall Law Firm notified BW investors about the securities‑fraud suit and solicited investors interested in serving as lead plaintiff. Negative Sentiment: The Gross Law Firm issued a shareholder alert encouraging investors who bought BW during the class period to contact them about lead‑plaintiff opportunities. Article Title

The Gross Law Firm issued a shareholder alert encouraging investors who bought BW during the class period to contact them about lead‑plaintiff opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm announced a class action has been filed and is soliciting affected purchasers for lead‑plaintiff consideration. Article Title

Rosen Law Firm announced a class action has been filed and is soliciting affected purchasers for lead‑plaintiff consideration. Negative Sentiment: Robbins LLP reminded investors of the lead‑plaintiff deadline in the securities class action against B&W. Article Title

Robbins LLP reminded investors of the lead‑plaintiff deadline in the securities class action against B&W. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky published an investor alert alleging defendants concealed contract risks and invited affected investors to pursue lead‑plaintiff status. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky published an investor alert alleging defendants concealed contract risks and invited affected investors to pursue lead‑plaintiff status. Negative Sentiment: The Caledonian-Record covered Pomerantz’s filing, amplifying local/media attention to the litigation. Article Title

About Babcock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc NYSE: BW is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

Further Reading

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