Q3 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton Increased by Analyst

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) - Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst J. Rahmani now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.01. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has a "Reduce" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton's current full-year earnings is $10.53 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for D.R. Horton's Q4 2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.73 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.28 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.92 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.D.R. Horton's revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share.

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DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $158.00 price objective on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.54.

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D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $154.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $114.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,948,434 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,592 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,647,088 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $669,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $649,305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,684,724 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $530,711,000 after acquiring an additional 67,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,523,164 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $507,441,000 after acquiring an additional 151,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

More D.R. Horton News

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised EPS forecasts for upcoming quarters and FY outyears — Citizens Jmp lifted several quarters and FY2027/FY2026 estimates (e.g., FY2027 to $11.15), Wolfe Research and Keefe Bruyette & Woods raised Q4/FY targets — signaling analysts expect stronger-than-previously-modeled profitability going into late‑2026/2027.

Multiple firms raised EPS forecasts for upcoming quarters and FY outyears — Citizens Jmp lifted several quarters and FY2027/FY2026 estimates (e.g., FY2027 to $11.15), Wolfe Research and Keefe Bruyette & Woods raised Q4/FY targets — signaling analysts expect stronger-than-previously-modeled profitability going into late‑2026/2027. Positive Sentiment: Company-level revenue guidance, while trimmed at the high end, remains above analyst expectations, supporting the view that demand and scale can sustain earnings recovery; this was highlighted in recent coverage calling DHI a top housing stock for 2026. Article Title

Company-level revenue guidance, while trimmed at the high end, remains above analyst expectations, supporting the view that demand and scale can sustain earnings recovery; this was highlighted in recent coverage calling DHI a top housing stock for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Operational expansion: D.R. Horton’s Minnesota division opened a new community (Badger Heights in Rochester), indicating continued land/community development activity and local market growth. Article Title

Operational expansion: D.R. Horton’s Minnesota division opened a new community (Badger Heights in Rochester), indicating continued land/community development activity and local market growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus still places FY earnings near $10.50–10.73 depending on the shop; upgrades are incremental and some firms retain conservative ratings (Market Perform/Reduce), so upside may be measured rather than dramatic.

Analyst consensus still places FY earnings near $10.50–10.73 depending on the shop; upgrades are incremental and some firms retain conservative ratings (Market Perform/Reduce), so upside may be measured rather than dramatic. Negative Sentiment: Citizens Jmp cut its Q1 2027 EPS estimate significantly (from $1.92 to $1.69), which flags near‑term timing risks to the recovery (seasonality, closings, or mix).

Citizens Jmp cut its Q1 2027 EPS estimate significantly (from $1.92 to $1.69), which flags near‑term timing risks to the recovery (seasonality, closings, or mix). Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research trimmed Q3 2026 and lowered its FY2026 view in prior notes — showing some disagreement across shops on the pace of margin and volume improvement, which could make guidance sensitivity an ongoing volatility driver.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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