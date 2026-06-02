Q3 EPS Estimates for Venture Global Lifted by Analyst

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Venture Global in a research note issued on Friday, May 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. US Capital Advisors has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Venture Global's current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Venture Global's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Venture Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Venture Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.25.

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Venture Global Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of VG stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Venture Global had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venture Global

In other news, COO Brian Cothran sold 473,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $7,013,023.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $26,180,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,331,623 shares of company stock worth $140,465,488. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,417,000 after buying an additional 13,620,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Venture Global by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,233 shares of the company's stock worth $73,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Venture Global by 520.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,279,598 shares of the company's stock worth $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Venture Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,101,668 shares of the company's stock worth $34,811,000 after purchasing an additional 273,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Venture Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,963,166 shares of the company's stock worth $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter.

About Venture Global

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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