Q3 EPS Estimates for Vitesse Energy Raised by Analyst

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Vitesse Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Vitesse Energy's current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Vitesse Energy's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). Vitesse Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.The company had revenue of $67.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.71 million.

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A number of other research firms also recently commented on VTS. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vitesse Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vitesse Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vitesse Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VTS

Vitesse Energy Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Vitesse Energy has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $756.16 million, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vitesse Energy's payout ratio is currently -350.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 203.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vitesse Energy by 359.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company's stock.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

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