Q4 Earnings Forecast for Tigo Energy Issued By HC Wainwright

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Tigo Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy's current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy's FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tigo Energy in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tigo Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.50.

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Tigo Energy Price Performance

Tigo Energy stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Tigo Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $339.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Tigo Energy had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,374,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tigo Energy by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 46,074 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tigo Energy by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 228,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 90,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc NASDAQ: TYGO is a U.S.-based provider of module-level power electronics (MLPE) solutions designed to optimize the performance and safety of solar photovoltaic systems. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Campbell, California, Tigo Energy develops hardware and software tools that enhance energy yield, improve system reliability, and streamline compliance with electrical codes. The company's technology platform is used by solar installers, project developers, and module manufacturers to deliver higher returns on investment and bolster the safety profile of PV arrays.

At the core of Tigo's offerings is its TS4 platform, a modular MLPE solution that enables real-time monitoring, rapid shutdown functionality, and maximum power point tracking at the panel level.

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