Q4 EPS Estimate for Kimball Electronics Increased by Analyst

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti increased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Kimball Electronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics' current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of KE opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $33.19.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.81%.The firm had revenue of $352.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.27 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Kimball Electronics News
Here are the key news stories impacting Kimball Electronics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sidoti boosted its FY2028 outlook to $1.67 EPS, signaling expected recovery and stronger earnings power in 2028. This upgrade is likely supporting the stock's gains as it implies above‑consensus growth beyond 2027. Sidoti FY2028 estimate (MarketBeat)
- Positive Sentiment: Sidoti also raised its Q4 2026 estimate to $0.34 (from $0.30), a near‑term upward tweak that may be read as improving end‑of‑year momentum. Sidoti Q4 2026 estimate (MarketBeat)
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript is available for deeper detail on management commentary (useful for confirming drivers cited by Sidoti). Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company slide presentation from the Q3 2026 results provides visuals on revenue mix and segment trends — useful for modeling recovery into 2028. Q3 Results Presentation (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/comparison coverage (head‑to‑head survey) can help investors benchmark KE vs peers on margins and order trends. Head‑To‑Head Survey (AmericanBankingNews)
- Negative Sentiment: Sidoti trimmed multiple 2027 quarterly estimates and cut FY2027 to $1.26 from $1.44, reflecting weaker near‑term visibility; those downgrades increase downside risk to short‑term sentiment and estimates. Sidoti 2027 cuts (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Kimball reported Q1 CY2026 sales below analyst estimates and missed EPS by a penny, a concrete near‑term earnings and revenue miss that likely prompted some of the analyst downgrades. Q1 CY2026 results (MSN)
Kimball Electronics Company Profile
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Kimball Electronics, Inc is a global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider headquartered in Jasper, Tennessee. The company offers end-to-end product design and manufacturing solutions, serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across a range of industries. With a focus on precision electronics and complex assemblies, Kimball Electronics leverages advanced engineering capabilities, quality systems and lean production methods to support customers from product concept through full-scale production.
The company's core offerings include printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), system integration, tooling and test fixture development, and aftermarket services.
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