Q4 EPS Estimate for Kimball Electronics Increased by Analyst

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti increased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Kimball Electronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics' current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

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Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.81%.The firm had revenue of $352.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.27 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Kimball Electronics News

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Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc is a global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider headquartered in Jasper, Tennessee. The company offers end-to-end product design and manufacturing solutions, serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across a range of industries. With a focus on precision electronics and complex assemblies, Kimball Electronics leverages advanced engineering capabilities, quality systems and lean production methods to support customers from product concept through full-scale production.

The company's core offerings include printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), system integration, tooling and test fixture development, and aftermarket services.

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