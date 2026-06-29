Q4 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup Increased by Zacks Research

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) - Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a research report issued on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup's current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.25.

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AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $126.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company had revenue of $982.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $1,047,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 125.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,624 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Dayah Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,435,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,718 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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