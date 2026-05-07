Q4 EPS Estimates for Centrus Energy Lowered by Analyst

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities reduced their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centrus Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.72. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%.The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Centrus Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Centrus Energy from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Trading Up 12.0%

LEU opened at $230.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.43. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $71.53 and a 12 month high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 309.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,132,000 after purchasing an additional 194,909 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,427,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 780,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,161,000 after purchasing an additional 160,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company's stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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