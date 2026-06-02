Q4 EPS Forecast for Carpenter Technology Lifted by Analyst

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology's current full-year earnings is $10.54 per share.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.82%.The business had revenue of $655.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts: Sign Up

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE:CRS opened at $487.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $228.00 and a 12-month high of $490.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $423.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.24.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 81.8% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 80 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total value of $317,895.00. Following the sale, the director owned 750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,895. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total value of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carpenter Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carpenter Technology wasn't on the list.

While Carpenter Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here