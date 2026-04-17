Q4 EPS Forecast for Kolibri Global Energy Reduced by Analyst

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Sidoti also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.23 million for the quarter. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.90%.

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Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KEI stock opened at C$7.20 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.04. The firm has a market cap of C$255.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of -0.97. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.65 and a 1 year high of C$10.59.

More Kolibri Global Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kolibri Global Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised full‑year and several mid‑term estimates — FY2026 was increased to $1.01 EPS (from $0.97) and FY2027 to $0.88 EPS (from $0.79); multiple quarter estimates were also increased (Q2 2026 to $0.35, Q3 2026 to $0.25, Q2 2027 to $0.25, Q3 2027 to $0.28, and Q4 2027 to $0.22). These upgrades suggest stronger medium‑term earnings potential and likely support the stock. MarketBeat KEI coverage

Sidoti raised full‑year and several mid‑term estimates — FY2026 was increased to $1.01 EPS (from $0.97) and FY2027 to $0.88 EPS (from $0.79); multiple quarter estimates were also increased (Q2 2026 to $0.35, Q3 2026 to $0.25, Q2 2027 to $0.25, Q3 2027 to $0.28, and Q4 2027 to $0.22). These upgrades suggest stronger medium‑term earnings potential and likely support the stock. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti cut near‑term quarterly estimates — Q4 2026 was lowered to $0.19 EPS (from $0.23) and Q1 2027 to $0.12 EPS (from $0.15). These downgrades introduce near‑term earnings risk and could weigh on the stock if investors focus on shorter‑term results. MarketBeat KEI coverage

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc is an exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company owns and operates shale oil and gas properties in the United States. Its segments include the United States, Canada, and Other. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

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