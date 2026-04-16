Q4 EPS Forecast for Revolution Medicines Raised by Analyst

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) - Research analysts at Lifesci Capital upped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Zhu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.09). The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines' current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RVMD. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $152.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $155.01.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Xiaolin Wang sold 2,010 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $199,954.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 116,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,545,947.24. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,753 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $273,868.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,485,933.76. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 64,592 shares of company stock worth $6,488,732 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,002.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 837 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Revolution Medicines

Here are the key news stories impacting Revolution Medicines this week:

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Revolution Medicines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Revolution Medicines wasn't on the list.

While Revolution Medicines currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here