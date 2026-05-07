Q4 EPS Forecast for UnitedHealth Group Reduced by Analyst

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group's current full-year earnings is $18.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group's Q4 2027 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $378.88.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE UNH opened at $367.11 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $395.52. The firm has a market cap of $333.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.62 and a 200-day moving average of $316.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,059,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 59.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $99,147,000 after buying an additional 86,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $13,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 66.77%.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

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UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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