Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.19 and last traded at $38.0610, with a volume of 419640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Qiagen from $55.40 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Qiagen and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Qiagen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $53.00 price objective on Qiagen in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Qiagen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Get Our Latest Report on QGEN

Qiagen Stock Down 5.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 20.33%.The business had revenue of $540.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Qiagen's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,359 shares of the company's stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company's stock.

About Qiagen

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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