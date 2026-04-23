Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.75 and last traded at $143.2910, with a volume of 121111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.25.

Get Qnity Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on Q. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut Qnity Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.34. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qnity Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qnity Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Qnity Electronics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here