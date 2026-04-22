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QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
QT Imaging logo with Medical background
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QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QTI. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of QT Imaging in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of QT Imaging in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set a "sell (e+)" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QT Imaging currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on QTI

QT Imaging Stock Down 0.4%

QTI opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.81. QT Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.09.

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QT Imaging will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QT Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QT Imaging Ltd. NASDAQ: QTI is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced ultrasound imaging solutions. The company focuses on real-time volumetric imaging systems designed to enhance diagnostic capabilities in obstetrics, gynecology and other clinical applications. QT Imaging's flagship Q.VIEW® system and associated software suite enable practitioners to capture, analyze and visualize high-resolution 3D/4D ultrasound images, offering improved workflow efficiency and enhanced patient care.

QT Imaging's product portfolio includes proprietary transducers, imaging consoles and software platforms that can be integrated with existing ultrasound scanners from leading original equipment manufacturers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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