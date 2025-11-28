QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 1.6% - Here's Why

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $168.19 and last traded at $167.79. 5,067,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,788,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $169.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM's payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,067,998.46. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,791 shares of company stock worth $27,781,124. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

