Qualcomm (QCOM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $10.5916 billion for the quarter. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qualcomm to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock's fifty day moving average is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.87. Qualcomm has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 76.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research cut Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $159.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualcomm

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 804,481 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $137,606,000 after buying an additional 320,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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