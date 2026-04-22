Qualcomm (QCOM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $10.5916 billion for the quarter. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.
Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qualcomm to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Qualcomm Stock Down 1.4%
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock's fifty day moving average is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.87. Qualcomm has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.28.
Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Qualcomm Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 76.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research cut Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $159.48.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm
Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm
Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm raised its dividend, which supports shareholder returns and can attract income-focused buyers amid near-term uncertainty. Qualcomm Just Increased Its Dividend. Should You Buy QCOM Stock Here?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators had been pointing to a multi-day rally (nine days) that suggested buyers were reclaiming the stock after earlier weakness — this prior momentum can limit downside and attract dip buyers. Qualcomm (QCOM) Extends Rally to Nine Days — Is the Bottom In?
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage from Zacks and other outlets shows high retail/attention in QCOM, which can amplify moves but doesn't change fundamentals by itself. These trend pieces explain interest rather than provide new catalyst. Is Trending Stock QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) a Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Lobbying disclosures show $1.68M of Q1 2026 lobbying focused on vehicle tech, AI/6G and semiconductor tax-credit policy — signals of strategic regulatory engagement but not an immediate market mover. Lobbying Update: $1,680,000 of QUALCOMM INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed
- Negative Sentiment: UBS cut its price target to $150, flagging rising memory prices as a new semiconductor-sector headwind that could pressure QCOM’s margins and sentiment. Analyst downgrades/target cuts tend to trigger selling and reduce upside expectations. UBS Trims Qualcomm's Target to $150: Why Rising Memory Prices Are Becoming a Chip Stock Headwind
- Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas downgraded QCOM to Neutral and slashed its target from $180 to $120 citing persistent smartphone weakness — a large cut that materially lowers earnings expectations and contributed to today’s selling pressure. BNP Paribas Cuts QUALCOMM (QCOM) Target on Ongoing Smartphone Weakness
- Negative Sentiment: Disclosure data show heavy insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., UBS AM trimmed holdings substantially) — that combination raises concern about near-term conviction among some holders and can amplify downside. Lobbying Update: $1,680,000 of QUALCOMM INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed
- Negative Sentiment: Today’s move also ended a nine-day winning streak, reinforcing short-term technical selling pressure even after the recent rally. Qualcomm snaps nine-day winning streak
Insider Transactions at Qualcomm
In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualcomm
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 804,481 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $137,606,000 after buying an additional 320,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.
Qualcomm Company Profile
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Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
Further Reading
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