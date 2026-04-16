Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $654.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $647.00 to $654.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quanta Services from $537.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $515.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $595.82.

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Quanta Services Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE PWR opened at $588.27 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $251.04 and a one year high of $599.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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