Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $643.00 to $713.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quanta Services traded as high as $607.26 and last traded at $604.8890, with a volume of 615867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $601.88.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PWR. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $537.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $604.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $599.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $560.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.Quanta Services's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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