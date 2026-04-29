Quanterix (QTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.4702) per share and revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Quanterix Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of QTRX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 76,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,943. The company has a market cap of $149.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTRX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Quanterix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Quanterix from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTRX

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 277,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,548 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company's stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation is a life sciences and diagnostics company specializing in ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platforms. Its proprietary Single Molecule Array (Simoa) technology enables researchers to detect and quantify proteins, peptides and nucleic acids at femtomolar concentrations, offering sensitivity that surpasses traditional immunoassay methods. By translating single-molecule detection into routine laboratory workflows, Quanterix aims to accelerate biomarker discovery and the development of novel diagnostics and therapeutics.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Simoa HD-1 and HD-X Analyzers, which automate high-throughput digital immunoassays for quantifying low-abundance biomarkers.

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