QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, RTT News reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

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QuantumScape Price Performance

NYSE QS traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 23,040,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,307,646. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.54. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised QuantumScape from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.30 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QuantumScape

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 27,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $192,452.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 212,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,509,573.60. This trade represents a 11.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $302,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 954,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,421,893.87. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 666,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,577. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 568.9% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company's stock.

QuantumScape News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting QuantumScape this week:

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

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