Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 274 and traded as low as GBX 272. Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 272, with a volume of 36,047 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 330 target price on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 330.

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Quartix Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 274. The firm has a market cap of £131.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 13.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Quartix Technologies had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quartix Technologies plc will post 9.6330846 EPS for the current year.

About Quartix Technologies

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles. Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation. We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally. Fleet managers from many sectors benefit from the tracking services provided.

Further Reading

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