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Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Trading Down 10.3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Quartix Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 10.3% to GBX 255 on Wednesday with ~71,415 shares traded (up 29% vs. average), after a prior close of GBX 284.35.
  • Analysts remain positive: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a "Buy" rating and a target of GBX 330, matching the consensus average price target of GBX 330.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap ~£118.8m, P/E 18.62, 50‑day/200‑day SMAs of GBX 255.47/273.83, and recent quarterly EPS GBX 13.18 with ROE 23.66% and net margin 17.87%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Quartix Technologies.

Shares of Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) were down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255 and last traded at GBX 255. Approximately 71,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 55,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 330 target price on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quartix Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 330.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QTX

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £118.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 273.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 13.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quartix Technologies had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Quartix Technologies plc will post 9.6330846 EPS for the current year.

About Quartix Technologies

(Get Free Report)

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles. Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation. We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally. Fleet managers from many sectors benefit from the tracking services provided.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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