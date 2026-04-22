Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Trading Down 10.3% - What's Next?

Shares of Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) were down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255 and last traded at GBX 255. Approximately 71,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 55,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.35.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 330 target price on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quartix Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 330.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QTX

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £118.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 273.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 13.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quartix Technologies had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Quartix Technologies plc will post 9.6330846 EPS for the current year.

About Quartix Technologies

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles. Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation. We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally. Fleet managers from many sectors benefit from the tracking services provided.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quartix Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quartix Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Quartix Technologies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here