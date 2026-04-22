QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.70 and traded as high as $12.74. QuickLogic shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 166,250 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

QUIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuickLogic has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on QuickLogic

QuickLogic Trading Up 2.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $217.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company's 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 107.70%.The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Corporation will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

In related news, Director Michael J. Farese sold 4,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $56,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,623.40. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 17,294 shares of company stock worth $172,515 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,706 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 70,750 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,029 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation NASDAQ: QUIK is a fabless semiconductor company that specializes in ultra-low power, multi-core sensor processing System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and embedded field programmable gate array (eFPGA) intellectual property. The company's products are designed to enable always-on, voice-activated, and vision-driven applications at the edge, delivering a balance of performance, flexibility, and power efficiency. QuickLogic's technology is often deployed in consumer, mobile, and industrial IoT devices, where minimizing energy consumption is critical.

Among QuickLogic's key offerings is the EOS™ family of sensor processing SoCs, which integrate ARM Cortex-M cores alongside proprietary sensor fusion and neural network engines, coupled with customizable FPGA fabric.

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