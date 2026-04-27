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Quiros Juan Jose Chacon Sells 30,178 Shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Establishment Labs logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Director Quiros sold a total of 150,000 shares in multiple trades from late March to April, generating roughly $9.63 million in proceeds; after the latest sale he holds 1,109,684 shares, a 2.65% reduction in ownership.
  • Establishment Labs stock traded down about 1.2% to $65.47, with a market cap near $1.92 billion and a 52-week range of $28.89–$83.31.
  • The company reported revenue up 45.2% year-over-year and an EPS beat for the quarter (‑$0.09 vs. ‑$0.22 est.), but remains unprofitable; analysts have an average rating of Moderate Buy with a consensus target of $86.86.
  • Five stocks we like better than Establishment Labs.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 30,178 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,985,108.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,109,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,995,013.52. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quiros Juan Jose Chacon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 27th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 2,180 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $144,446.80.
  • On Thursday, April 23rd, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 42,642 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $2,790,066.06.
  • On Tuesday, April 14th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 37,500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $2,446,125.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 25th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,575 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $214,786.00.
  • On Monday, March 23rd, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 33,925 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $2,048,730.75.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 1.2%

Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 280,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,208. The firm's 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $83.31.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 201.79% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESTA

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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