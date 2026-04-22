QXO (NYSE:QXO) Trading Down 5% - Time to Sell?

QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) fell 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.3670. 9,175,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 9,126,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QXO. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of QXO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QXO from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of QXO in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of QXO from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of QXO in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QXO presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QXO

QXO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11.

QXO (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). QXO had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.The business's revenue was up 14725.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QXO, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QXO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QXO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QXO by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QXO by 6.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of QXO by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 697,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 81,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

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