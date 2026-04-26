Radiopharm Theranostics Limited - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:RADX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:RADX - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,417 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radiopharm Theranostics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Radiopharm Theranostics in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Radiopharm Theranostics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Radiopharm Theranostics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Radiopharm Theranostics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radiopharm Theranostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RADX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Radiopharm Theranostics to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Radiopharm Theranostics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Radiopharm Theranostics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RADX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 17,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,358. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. Radiopharm Theranostics has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Radiopharm Theranostics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Radiopharm Theranostics Company Profile

Radiopharm Theranostics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic imaging and targeted radiotherapeutic applications. By harnessing the unique properties of radioisotopes, the company aims to improve the precision of disease detection and deliver therapeutic payloads directly to diseased tissues, particularly in oncology.

The company's research and development efforts are concentrated on a pipeline of radioligand therapies and companion diagnostic agents designed to address a variety of tumor types.

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