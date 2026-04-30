Free Trial
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Shares Up 6.9% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Radisson Mining Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 6.9% during mid-day trading, rising to C$1.18 and last trading at C$1.09 (previous close C$1.02), while volume was 339,515 shares—about 58% below the average session volume of 811,599.
  • Radisson has a market cap of C$482.04 million and is trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages (C$0.82 and C$0.79); its balance sheet shows strong liquidity (current ratio 22.78, quick ratio 4.25) and very low leverage (debt/equity 0.06), but a negative P/E (-159.29) indicates the company is currently loss-making.
  • Radisson is a gold exploration company with a 100% owned flagship O'Brien gold project (5,875 hectares) and the Douay property (~1,606 hectares) located in Quebec and the James Bay region.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS - Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.09. 339,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 811,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$482.04 million, a P/E ratio of -159.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Radisson Mining Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Radisson Mining Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Radisson Mining Resources wasn't on the list.

While Radisson Mining Resources currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Satellite Images Spot Potential $10 Trillion Discovery
Satellite Images Spot Potential $10 Trillion Discovery
From Altimetry (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines