Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Shares Up 6.9% - What's Next?

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Radisson Mining Resources Stock Performance

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. ( CVE:RDS Get Free Report ) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.09. 339,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 811,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$482.04 million, a P/E ratio of -159.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

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