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Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Raia Drogasil logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: Raia Drogasil opened at $4.59 after closing at $4.85 and was last quoted at $4.61 on a volume of 16,950 shares.
  • Analyst view: Zacks Research raised the stock to a "Hold" on April 9, and MarketBeat's current consensus rating for RADLY is also "Hold."
  • Technicals: The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44, leaving the price below the 50-day but above the 200-day average.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.59. Raia Drogasil shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 16,950 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised Raia Drogasil to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RADLY

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

About Raia Drogasil

(Get Free Report)

Raia Drogasil SA is a leading Brazilian retail pharmacy operator, offering a comprehensive range of prescription and over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, personal care and beauty items, as well as a selection of convenience goods. The company’s network of stores operates under the Raia and Drogasil banners, serving diverse consumer needs across major urban centers. Complementary services include in-store prescription dispensing, compounding pharmacies and health screening programs such as blood pressure and glucose monitoring.

The company was formed in 2011 through the merger of two established Brazilian pharmacy chains, Drogasil and Droga Raia, each with origins dating back several decades.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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