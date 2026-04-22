Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.59. Raia Drogasil shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 16,950 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised Raia Drogasil to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RADLY

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA is a leading Brazilian retail pharmacy operator, offering a comprehensive range of prescription and over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, personal care and beauty items, as well as a selection of convenience goods. The company’s network of stores operates under the Raia and Drogasil banners, serving diverse consumer needs across major urban centers. Complementary services include in-store prescription dispensing, compounding pharmacies and health screening programs such as blood pressure and glucose monitoring.

The company was formed in 2011 through the merger of two established Brazilian pharmacy chains, Drogasil and Droga Raia, each with origins dating back several decades.

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