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Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Raia Drogasil logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up before the open from $4.63 to $4.90 and last traded at $4.95 on volume of 1,530 shares; the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $4.72 and $4.43, respectively.
  • Zacks Research raised its rating to a "Hold" on April 9, and MarketBeat's data shows an average rating of Hold (one analyst).
  • Raia Drogasil is a leading Brazilian retail pharmacy operator (Raia and Drogasil banners), formed by the 2011 merger of Drogasil and Droga Raia, offering prescriptions, OTC products and in-store health services.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.90. Raia Drogasil shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 1,530 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Raia Drogasil to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raia Drogasil presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raia Drogasil SA is a leading Brazilian retail pharmacy operator, offering a comprehensive range of prescription and over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, personal care and beauty items, as well as a selection of convenience goods. The company’s network of stores operates under the Raia and Drogasil banners, serving diverse consumer needs across major urban centers. Complementary services include in-store prescription dispensing, compounding pharmacies and health screening programs such as blood pressure and glucose monitoring.

The company was formed in 2011 through the merger of two established Brazilian pharmacy chains, Drogasil and Droga Raia, each with origins dating back several decades.

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