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Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Raia Drogasil logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $4.5882 after a prior close of $4.36, with 5,179 shares trading hands at the open.
  • The stock is up about 0.4% and is trading near its technicals, with a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.
  • Analyst outlook is neutral: Zacks Research upgraded the stock to a "Hold" on April 9, and MarketBeat reports a consensus rating of "Hold."
  • Interested in Raia Drogasil? Here are five stocks we like better.

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.5882. Raia Drogasil shares last traded at $4.5882, with a volume of 5,179 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Raia Drogasil to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RADLY

Raia Drogasil Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raia Drogasil SA is a leading Brazilian retail pharmacy operator, offering a comprehensive range of prescription and over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, personal care and beauty items, as well as a selection of convenience goods. The company’s network of stores operates under the Raia and Drogasil banners, serving diverse consumer needs across major urban centers. Complementary services include in-store prescription dispensing, compounding pharmacies and health screening programs such as blood pressure and glucose monitoring.

The company was formed in 2011 through the merger of two established Brazilian pharmacy chains, Drogasil and Droga Raia, each with origins dating back several decades.

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