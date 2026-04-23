Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading Down 12.1% - What's Next?

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. 1,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 19,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Raia Drogasil to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Raia Drogasil
Raia Drogasil Trading Down 4.0%
The business's fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.
About Raia Drogasil
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Raia Drogasil SA is a leading Brazilian retail pharmacy operator, offering a comprehensive range of prescription and over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, personal care and beauty items, as well as a selection of convenience goods. The company’s network of stores operates under the Raia and Drogasil banners, serving diverse consumer needs across major urban centers. Complementary services include in-store prescription dispensing, compounding pharmacies and health screening programs such as blood pressure and glucose monitoring.
The company was formed in 2011 through the merger of two established Brazilian pharmacy chains, Drogasil and Droga Raia, each with origins dating back several decades.
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