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Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Raia Drogasil logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest jumped 142.2% to 21,996 shares as of April 15 (up from 9,083 on March 31), yielding a short-interest ratio of about 1.7 days and a reported 0.0% of shares short sold.
  • Zacks Research moved the stock to a "Hold" on April 9, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Hold based on one analyst.
  • RADLY traded at $4.56 on the latest open, with a 12‑month range of $2.17–$5.34 and 50‑ and 200‑day simple moving averages of $4.69 and $4.45, respectively.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Raia Drogasil.

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,996 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the March 31st total of 9,083 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,019 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Raia Drogasil to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

RADLY stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Raia Drogasil has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

About Raia Drogasil

(Get Free Report)

Raia Drogasil SA is a leading Brazilian retail pharmacy operator, offering a comprehensive range of prescription and over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, personal care and beauty items, as well as a selection of convenience goods. The company’s network of stores operates under the Raia and Drogasil banners, serving diverse consumer needs across major urban centers. Complementary services include in-store prescription dispensing, compounding pharmacies and health screening programs such as blood pressure and glucose monitoring.

The company was formed in 2011 through the merger of two established Brazilian pharmacy chains, Drogasil and Droga Raia, each with origins dating back several decades.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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