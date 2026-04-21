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Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Raiffeisen Bank International logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $13.02 versus the prior close of $13.7488 and trading down about 3.7% on light volume.
  • UBS upgraded RBI from "hold" to "strong-buy," leaving the stock with a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Buy" (one Strong Buy, one Hold).
  • Recent results showed quarterly EPS of $0.37 on $2.63 billion revenue, and the stock trades at a market cap of $17.39 billion with a P/E of 12.26 and 50-/200-day SMAs of $11.82/$10.86.
  • Five stocks we like better than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.7488, but opened at $13.02. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 481 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raiffeisen Bank International presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Down 3.7%

The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank's service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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