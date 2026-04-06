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Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Trading Down 6.3% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Raiffeisen Bank International logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Raiffeisen Bank International shares fell 6.3% to $10.835 on Monday on thin trading—just 1,163 shares traded, about 89% below the average session volume.
  • UBS upgraded the stock from a "hold" to a "strong-buy", and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Buy" (one Strong Buy, one Hold).
  • The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion and a PE of 10.02; last quarter the bank reported $0.37 EPS on $2.63 billion revenue, with ROE 6.19% and a net margin of 10.91%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.8350 and last traded at $10.8350. 1,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RAIFY

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 10.91%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank's service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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