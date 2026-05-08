Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

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Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RAL opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.63. Ralliant has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $57.02.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.04 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ralliant will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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