Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $10.74. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 1,146 shares traded.

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Ramaco Resources Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $673.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.59%.The firm had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 574.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,190 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $172,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources NASDAQ: METCB is a U.S.-based coal company focused on the exploration, development and production of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations encompass both surface and underground mining in the central Appalachian Basin, where it seeks to capitalize on the region's high-quality, low-ash coal reserves. Ramaco's product portfolio includes metallurgical coking coal used in steelmaking, as well as steam coal for power generation, with an emphasis on meeting the exacting specifications of industrial customers.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ramaco Resources has assembled a strategic acreage position in southern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.

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