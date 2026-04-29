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Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Ramaco Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ramaco Resources gapped up to an opening price of $10.74 from a $10.04 close but last traded at $10.11 on light volume (1,146 shares) and remains below its 50‑day ($11.17) and 200‑day ($12.55) moving averages.
  • The company reported a ($0.26) EPS for the quarter and shows weak profitability metrics—negative net margin (‑9.59%), negative ROE (‑11.36%) and a negative P/E (‑10.04)—with a market cap of about $673.5 million.
  • Institutional ownership is modest at 9.63%, though several firms (Bank of America, Franklin Resources, Byrne Asset, XTX Topco, MCF Advisors) have recently initiated or increased small stakes.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ramaco Resources.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $10.74. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 1,146 shares traded.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $673.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.59%.The firm had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 574.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,190 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $172,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources NASDAQ: METCB is a U.S.-based coal company focused on the exploration, development and production of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations encompass both surface and underground mining in the central Appalachian Basin, where it seeks to capitalize on the region's high-quality, low-ash coal reserves. Ramaco's product portfolio includes metallurgical coking coal used in steelmaking, as well as steam coal for power generation, with an emphasis on meeting the exacting specifications of industrial customers.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ramaco Resources has assembled a strategic acreage position in southern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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