Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.30%.

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Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Randstad has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Randstad from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Randstad

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. OTCMKTS: RANJY is a leading global provider of human resource services and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Diemen, Netherlands, the company specializes in connecting organizations with both temporary and permanent talent across a wide range of industries, including administrative, industrial, finance, engineering, healthcare and IT sectors.

The company's service offering encompasses staffing and recruitment, inhouse services, professional and executive search, and managed services such as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce management.

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