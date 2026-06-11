Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold"

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources' Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Range Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

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Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The business's 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Range Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 26.09%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Range Resources's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Range Resources will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $310,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,272,859.20. This trade represents a 19.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,660,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $975,311,000 after acquiring an additional 326,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,553,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $901,021,000 after purchasing an additional 701,751 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,467,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $474,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,192,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $415,354,000 after buying an additional 227,711 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,238,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $184,724,000 after buying an additional 818,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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