Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Zacks Research

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources' Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Range Resources from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Range Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

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Range Resources Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $36.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.41. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Range Resources had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Range Resources by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Range Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research flagged Range Resources’ upcoming quarterly report as lacking the two ingredients typically needed for a strong earnings beat, signaling cautious expectations ahead of the release. Earnings Preview: Range Resources (RRC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline

Zacks Research flagged Range Resources’ upcoming quarterly report as lacking the two ingredients typically needed for a strong earnings beat, signaling cautious expectations ahead of the release. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.91 from $0.74, but kept a Hold rating, suggesting only limited enthusiasm despite the higher forecast.

Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.91 from $0.74, but kept a Hold rating, suggesting only limited enthusiasm despite the higher forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research also lifted its Q4 2027 and other longer-dated estimates in some cases, but the firm’s overall stance remained unchanged at Hold, indicating the revisions are not enough to turn bullish.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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