Range Resources Q2 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Research

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Range Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

Get Range Resources alerts: Sign Up

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Range Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 26.09%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $898.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Range Resources from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Range Resources from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Range Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Down 0.0%

RRC stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Range Resources's payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,660,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $975,311,000 after buying an additional 326,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,553,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $901,021,000 after purchasing an additional 701,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Range Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,467,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $474,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,192,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $415,354,000 after purchasing an additional 227,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,238,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $184,724,000 after purchasing an additional 818,295 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Range Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Range Resources wasn't on the list.

While Range Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here