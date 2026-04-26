Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on RANI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,475,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,619,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,941 shares of the company's stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 564,031 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.64. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.87. The company's fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral delivery technologies for large-molecule drugs. The company's proprietary RaniPill platform is designed to enable the gastrointestinal delivery of biologic therapies traditionally administered via injection. Through a swallowable capsule that autonomously deploys a microscopic injector in the small intestine, Rani aims to improve patient convenience and adherence for peptide and protein therapies, including insulin and other hormones.

Since its founding in 2012, Rani Therapeutics has advanced its lead programs through early-phase clinical trials, demonstrating proof-of-concept for oral insulin delivery.

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