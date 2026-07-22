Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price Down 6.6% - Here's Why

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.9140. Approximately 723,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,117,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Rapid7 from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Trading Down 8.9%

The company has a market cap of $645.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Rapid7 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,469 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Rapid7 by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7's offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

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