Raymond James Financial Cuts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $115.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the healthcare product maker's stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 20.76% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ABT opened at $95.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $139.06. The company has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 109.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,412 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,640,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here