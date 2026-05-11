Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Price

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James Financial from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Raymond James Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $136.24.

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Akamai Technologies Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $155.35 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business's 50 day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.85.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,564,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. This trade represents a 40.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 14,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,573,992. The trade was a 19.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 57,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 522.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $153,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,937 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $123,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,167 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,700,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $258,739,000 after acquiring an additional 980,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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