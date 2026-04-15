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Raymond James Financial Lowers High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$15.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
High Liner Foods logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Raymond James lowered its price target on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and kept a "market perform" rating, implying about a 6.31% upside from the prior close.
  • ATB Cormark cut its target to C$19.50 (from C$24.00) with a "speculative buy," while the analyst consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target of C$18.60.
  • The stock trades near C$14.11 (market cap ~C$399M) with a P/E of 11.57 and a 52‑week range of C$13.13–C$19.07, leaving it below the consensus target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$24.00 to C$19.50 and set a "speculative buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, High Liner Foods has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$18.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLF

High Liner Foods Trading Up 0.1%

HLF stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,098. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$13.13 and a 52-week high of C$19.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.22.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$355.65 million for the quarter. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.9858934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About High Liner Foods

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. They also sell branded products under the High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI labels to restaurants and institutions, and are a major supplier of private-label, value-added frozen seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors.

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Analyst Recommendations for High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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