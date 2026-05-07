Raymond James Financial Lowers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $263.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from $355.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Raymond James Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 67.01% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Insulet from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.91.

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Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.48. 81,593 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,567. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Insulet has a one year low of $148.30 and a one year high of $354.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, Director Michael R. Minogue purchased 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $246.23 per share, with a total value of $499,846.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,839.09. This represents a 13.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Insulet by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Insulet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Insulet Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Insulet lifts annual revenue forecast after quarterly beat

Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Earnings and guidance details

FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $320 to $260 (still a Buy rating); the PT reduction signals some analyst re‑valuation and may have amplified selling pressure. BTIG price target cut

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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