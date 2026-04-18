RB Global (TSE:RBA) Upgraded at Stephens

RB Global (TSE:RBA - Get Free Report) NYSE: RBA was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

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RB Global Trading Up 1.0%

RBA opened at C$142.84 on Thursday. RB Global has a 1-year low of C$129.44 and a 1-year high of C$164.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.08. The company has a market cap of C$26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$138.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$143.10.

RB Global (TSE:RBA - Get Free Report) NYSE: RBA last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. RB Global had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that RB Global will post 5.0577819 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

RB Global Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. operates the world's leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet. Its agricultural auctions are frequently much smaller venues and can include liquidations of single farms.

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